In Ida's miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

Viana Chacol, 65, and her dog, Chanel, rest at a cooling shelter at the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

Nation & World
By REBECCA SANTANA, MELINDA DESLATTE and JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Utility officials say power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the electric gird, tearing down poles, transformers and even a massive steel transmission tower and leaving more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

Not every customer will have power back in the city, utility Entergy said in a statement Friday. Customers with damage where power enters their home will need to fix it themselves, and there could be some smaller areas that take longer.

And there still is no concrete promise of when the lights will come back on in the parishes east and south of New Orleans, which were battered for hours by winds of 100 mph (160 kph) or more, Entergy said.

The company asked for patience, acknowledging the heat and misery in Ida's aftermath. Entergy said more than 25,000 workers from 40 states are fixing the 14,000 damaged poles, 2,223 broken transformers and 155 destroyed transmission structures.

"Please know that thousands of employees and contractors are currently in the field working day and night to restore power. We will continue working until every community is restored.” said Rod West, a group president for utility operations.

Ida's agonizing aftermath took another grim turn Thursday as Louisiana officials announced an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of the severe weather.

The nursing home residents who died were among hundreds from seven nursing homes taken to the warehouse in Independence, where conditions became unhealthy and unsafe after the hurricane struck on Sunday, state health officials said. A coroner classified three of the deaths as storm-related.

Health officials received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is currently ravaging the state, Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said. When a large team of state health inspectors showed up on Tuesday to investigate the warehouse, the owner of the nursing homes demanded that they leave immediately, Neel said.

Neel identified the owner as Bob Dean. Dean did not immediately respond Thursday to a telephone message left by The Associated Press at a number listed for him.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards promised a full investigation and "aggressive legal action” if warranted.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage after promising full federal support to Gulf Coast states and the Northeast, where Ida's remnants dumped record-breaking rain and killed at least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut.

At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including the three nursing home residents. Several deaths came in the aftermath of the storm from carbon monoxide poisoning, which can happen if generators are run improperly.

About 850,000 people in Louisiana, including much of New Orleans, remain without power, down from the peak of around 1.1 million five days ago as the storm arrived with top winds of 150 mph (230 kph), tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to strike the mainland U.S.

Tens of thousands still have no water in the midst of a sultry stretch of summer. Efforts continued to drain flooded communities, and lines for gas stretched for blocks in many places from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Edwards said more than 220,000 people have already registered for FEMA assistance and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs. About 72,000 “blue roofs” – tarps to protect protect homes with damaged roofs – may be needed across Louisiana, federal officials said.

“I know that people are anxious and tired,” Edwards said Thursday. “I know they’re hot. And the tempers can flare when they’re waiting in those long gas lines. I’m asking people to be patient.”

Some of New Orleans’ hospitals have had their regular power supply restored, said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department. A senior center has been converted to a place for residents to receive limited health care, she added at a Thursday briefing.

Declining numbers of coronavirus patients and restoration of power at additional sites helped the recovery at Louisiana’s largest hospital system. Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas said the system's COVID-19 patient count fell to 663 from 990 about a week ago, Thomas said. That coincides with the state’s overall declining case numbers.

Deslatte reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Stacey Plaisance in Lafitte, Louisiana; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, hands Christiana Smith some oranges outside the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Landrieu teamed up with World Central Kitchen to help deliver food. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

AT&T setup a booth outside the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

People wait to get gas at a Shell Station on Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Stations are slowly starting to open days after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Zoe Woods, 7, couldn't help but dance as jazz music is played over a loudspeaker inside a cooling shelter at the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

French Quarter artist Trevor Scott, right, hangs his art in Jackson Square by a tree that snapped in half during Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, La. He said, "the storm came and went; now, we need to be the storm." He said he and his father, Jeff Smith, who is also a French Quarter artist, wanted to be the first back in the square to make a statement about resiliency. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

Damien Luke, right, works on repairing a warped doorway as he tries to repair his French Quarter apartment following Hurricane Ida Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Luke said his upstairs room is still uninhabitable because of the roof. He just moved into it last March. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

The tall stump of a tree, snapped in half during Hurricane Ida, in Jackson Square in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, left, takes a photo with Voodoo Chief Divine Prince inside the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Landrieu teamed up with World Central Kitchen to help deliver food. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

French Quarter artist Trevor Scott, left, fist bumps fellow French Quarter artist, Andrew Wilkie, after Wilkie handed him some bananas and oranges at Jackson Square, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Scott said, "the storm came and went; now, we need to be the storm." He said he and his father, Jeff Smith, who is also a French Quarter artist, wanted to be the first back in the square to make a statement about resiliency. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

People gather on Decatur Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La., following Hurricane Ida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

Louisiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Dufreche helps load water into vehicles at a distribution site, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Golden Meadow, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Josh Montford rests his head in his hand while going through his flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. "I'm overwhelmed," said Montford as he searched for items to salvage. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: John Locher

Chemical refinery flaring in Norco, La., days after Hurricane Ida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, right, rolls an empty cart of food out of the Treme Recreation Community Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Landrieu teamed up with World Central Kitchen to help deliver food. The facility features water, charging stations, bathrooms, food, and other basic services to help residents after Hurricane Ida. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: Chris Granger

A damaged car sits beside floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Credit: John Locher

