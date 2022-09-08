ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries

Many of the words are slang or used informally on social media. Adorkable, a mashup of dorky and adorable, means “socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing.” Yeet is either “used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm” or as a verb to mean “to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown,” according to Merriam-Webster's definition.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has pushed terms once heard almost exclusively in medical circles onto everyone's tongue, including subvariant, booster dose, and emergency use authorization, which are all new dictionary entries.

Many new words are drawn from popular culture, including the verb MacGyver, inspired by the television character who can make or repair just about anything with ordinary items within reach.

If all the new words are overwhelming, try listening to the calming dawn chorus, defined as: “the singing of wild birds that closely precedes and follows sunrise especially in spring and summer.”