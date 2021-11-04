Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo

The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the movie theater in Window Rock, Arizona. Limited seats are available to members of the public who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and consent to a rapid test on site.