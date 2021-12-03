Iconic sheer trail at Zion National Park to require permits

There will be two lotteries, one seasonal and another for one day ahead of planned hikes. Each drawing costs $6 per person to enter and people who win must pay a $3 per person fee. That will cover the cost of running the lottery and rangers to check permits on the trail.

The permit system will apply specifically to the narrowest section of the trail, often called the “chain section” because it has metal handholds driven into the rock.

Park officials did not immediately say how many people will be allowed per day, but planning documents outlined a previous experiment that limited visitors over Memorial Day weekend to 120 people per hour on the trail.

The idea was first announced in August, and the new trail lottery plan reflects comments from more than 1,000 people, officials said.

The new system is considered a pilot project and could be adjusted as needed. Zion is located about 160 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas and 300 miles (483 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

FILE - In this May 8, 2011, file photo, hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park, in Utah. Zion National Park will soon require reservations to hike the famous southern Utah trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff, officials said Friday , Dec. 3, 2021. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)