Iconic Gaza bookstore reopens, months after Israeli strike

With the help of generous donations, the store reopened in a nearby building, this time with more space and a larger, diverse inventory.

Mansour says donations came mostly from British activists who launched worldwide fundraising campaigns and secured a book collection larger than the one that was destroyed.

“Our British brothers and people have compensated us with 150,000 books,” Mansour said.

Beams from spotlights in the ceiling gave a glossy look to the books that stood on premium wood shelving. The three-story bookstore showcases children’s books, novels by local, Arab, and international authors, and business and programming guides, among other entries. In total, the new store has a collection of 400,000 books.

“Destruction didn't hurt us. Instead, it made us strong," Mansour said as dozens of people crowded the entrance of the store during the opening ceremony.

For Yara Eid, who was born the same year the store opened, the bookstore has provided a glimpse of life beyond Gaza. The blockade makes it extremely difficult for Gazans to travel abroad.

“Samir Mansour Bookstore means a lot to me,” said Eid, who said she plans to study for a master's degree in Britain. “Without this bookstore, I would not have known life outside Gaza because we are under a blockade.

“As a child,” she added, "my imagination was built from these books, which gave me hope that there is another life, not only wars and bloodshed.”

Caption People browse bookshelves at the Samir Mansour Bookstore that was destroyed during Israel's war with Gaza's Hamas rulers last May, during the re-opening ceremony in Gaza City, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana

Caption People browse bookshelves at the Samir Mansour Bookstore that was destroyed during Israel's war with Gaza's Hamas rulers last May, during the re-opening ceremony in Gaza City, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana

Caption Men wearing traditional costumes perform Dabke, a Levantine folk dance seen at joyous occasions, in front of the Samir Mansour Bookstore that was destroyed during Israel's war with Gaza's Hamas rulers last May, during the re-opening ceremony in Gaza City, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana