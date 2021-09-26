Iceland's coalition govt could retain power after election

The ruling parties won 37 seats altogether, gaining two from the last election.

The three parties haven't announced whether they will work together for another term, but given the strong support among voters it appears likely.

Climate change had ranked high on the election agenda in Iceland, a glacier-studded volcanic island nation of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic.

An exceptionally warm summer by Icelandic standards — with 59 days of temperatures above 20 C (68 F) — and shrinking glaciers have helped drive global warming up the political agenda.

But that didn't appear to have translated into increased support for any of the four left-leaning parties that campaigned to cut carbon emissions by more than Iceland is committed to under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Final results are expected later Sunday.

Caption People vote at a local sports complex in Kopavogur, Iceland, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Icelanders are voting in a general election dominated by climate change, with an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats. (AP Photo/Arni Torfason) Credit: Arni Torfason Credit: Arni Torfason

