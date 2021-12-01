springfield-news-sun logo
Iceland police say homemade bomb found in Reykjavik dumpster

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Police in Iceland say three men were arrested after a homemade bomb was found in a residential neighborhood of the capital, Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Three men were arrested after a homemade bomb was found in a residential neighborhood of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, police said Wednesday.

The explosives were discovered Tuesday in a dumpster near an apartment building that houses the U.S. ambassador’s residence, but the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police force said “there is no evidence to suggest that the case is related to the embassy of a foreign country.”

Police said two of the three men arrested were on probation and have been sent back to prison. The third was released.

Police did not offer any details on the explosives, or how they were discovered, but said the investigation was continuing.

The United States Embassy in Reykjavik has been without an ambassador since President Joe Biden took office in January. Last year the embassy purchased a 5,300 square foot (500-square meter) villa in downtown Reykjavik that is set to become an ambassadorial residence.

