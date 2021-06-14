ICC seeks to probe Philippines' crackdown on drug crime

Bensouda, whose nine-year term as the court’s chief prosecutor ends this week, said that information gathered in the preliminary probe “indicates that members of the Philippine National Police, and others acting in concert with them, have unlawfully killed between several thousand and tens of thousands of civilians during that time.”

She said prosecutors also reviewed allegations of “torture and other inhumane acts, and related events” dating back to Nov. 1, 2011, “all of which we believe require investigation.”

When he announced he was going to withdraw from the court, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his drug crackdown, saying in a 15-page statement that it is "lawfully directed against drug lords and pushers who have for many years destroyed the present generation, specially the youth."

Judges at the global court have 120 days to issue a decision on the prosecutor’s request.