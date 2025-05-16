Breaking: Florida executes suspected serial killer once eyed for possible link to the OJ Simpson case

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will temporarily step down pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct
FILE - Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Nation & World
Updated 26 minutes ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will temporarily step down pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the court announced Friday.

Karim Khan has categorically denied accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will.

Last year, an Associated Press investigation found that two court employees in whom the alleged victim confided came forward with the accusation in May. That was a few weeks before Khan sought arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges.

The court said in a statement that Khan on Friday ″communicated his decision to take leave until the end″ of an external investigation being carried by the Office of Internal Oversight Services, the U.N. internal watchdog.

While Khan is on leave, the court’s deputy prosecutors will be in charge of managing the prosecutor’s office, the statement said.

In Other News
1
Man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie on stage sentenced to 25 years in...
2
Police investigate disappearance of Melania Trump's statue in her...
3
Elon Musk's AI company says Grok chatbot focus on South Africa's racial...
4
With Depardieu's conviction, has #MeToo finally won in France?
5
Democrats want to focus on Trump. Instead, they're being asked about...