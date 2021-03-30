ICC holds reparations ceremony for Timbuktu mausoleums

A French-led military operation forced them from power in Timbuktu the following year though the extremists later regrouped and continue to carry out attacks on Mali and international forces to this day.

One of the extremists, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, was convicted in 2016 at the International Criminal Court and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for attacking nine mausoleums and a mosque door in the city in 2012.

Al Mahdi had been ordered to pay the 2.7 million euros but that money ultimately is coming from an ICC trust fund as Al Mahdi was found to be indigent by the court.

His trial marked the International Criminal Court's first conviction for destruction of religious buildings or historic monuments, and also the first guilty verdict delivered against a Muslim extremist.