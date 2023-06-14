AI chip race heats up as AMD introduces rival to Nvidia technology

AMD joins a growing list of technology companies trying to take advantage of a broader interest from businesses looking for new AI tools that can analyze data, help make decisions and potentially replace some tasks currently performed by human workers. Much of the interest is on "generative AI" tools such as ChatGPT that can produce works of writing on command, as well as images, computer code and other media.

Nvidia, also based in Santa Clara, has carved itself a position as the lead provider of AI chips, a term that encompasses computing hardware that’s specialized to handle workloads such as the “training” of AI systems on vast troves of data.

Nvidia, already one of the most valuable companies on the planet, joined the exclusive club of companies worth more than a trillion dollars shortly after forecasting a massive revenue boost thanks in part to chips made for use with artificial intelligence technology.