X

I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Credit: Peter Hamlin

Credit: Peter Hamlin

Nation & World | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
If you got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, don’t panic

I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

Don't panic. U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J's shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country.

Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J's single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare.

“It’s less than one in a million," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

Common side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine can include arm pain and normal flu-like symptoms for a couple days afterward. Those aren't pleasant, but they aren't what officials are concerned about.

Instead, be on the lookout for different, more severe symptoms associated with the clots, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot. Those include severe headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, tiny red spots on the skin or bruising.

If those symptoms show up, seek medical treatment right away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued advice to help doctors spot these rare clots and safely treat them.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

ExploreAre some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
ExploreCan I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
ExploreI got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.