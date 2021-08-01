I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee re-opened

"The trucking industry has lost a lot with us being the third busiest trucking corridor in the country. So many goods and services come here and then go out from there," Robertson told WREG-TV.

An estimated $9.5 million has been spent so far on the bridge’s repairs, design and inspection after the closure, an Arkansas transportation official said this week. The cost will be split between the two states.

I-40 runs from North Carolina to California. Manufacturers and shippers rely on the interstate to move products and materials across the river. About 50,000 vehicles typically travel across the bridge when it’s open, with about a quarter of those being commercial trucks, Tennessee transportation officials say.