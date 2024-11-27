Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.
Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Jan. 19.
