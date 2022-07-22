Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

The package disclosed Friday is worth roughly $300 million more than incentives promised to Rivian. It amounts to Georgia and four counties in the Savannah area giving Hyundai about $228,000 per job created.

Georgia officials insist it's a worthwhile investment. Wilson said Hyundai's payroll at the new plant is expected to reach $4.7 billion over 10 years. Parts suppliers are expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the state.

The $1.8 billion in incentives is easily the largest subsidy package a U.S. state has ever promised for an automotive plant, said Greg LeRoy, executive director Good Jobs First, a group skeptical of subsidies to private companies.

“That's inherently super-risky,” LeRoy said, “because you're betting a huge amount on one company and one facility.”

Local governments are giving Hyundai more than $472 million in property tax breaks, though Hyundai will pay more than $357 million in lieu of taxes over a 26-year period starting in 2023.

The company will also receive more than $212 million in state income tax credits, at $5,250 per job over five years. If Hyundai didn’t owe that much state corporate income tax, Georgia would instead give the company personal income taxes collected from Hyundai workers.

The state and local governments spent $86 million to purchase the plant site. And the state will spend $200 million on road construction and improvements, plus $50 million more to help fund construction, machinery and equipment. Sales tax exemptions on construction materials and machinery expenses are estimated to cost $396 million.

Georgia officials say the deal requires Hyundai to pay back a portion of the incentives if the company falls below 80% of promised investment or employment.

Kia, another subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group, got more than $450 million in incentives for its plant in West Point, southwest of Atlanta. Georgia has promised SK Innovation $300 million in incentives for a $2.6 billion, 2,600-worker battery plant that the Korean company is building northeast of Atlanta.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia Gov. Bran Kemp, left, and Jaehoon "Jay" Chang, Hyundai Motor Company president and CEO, shake hands after signing an agreement to finalize a deal for Hyundai Motor Group to build a manufacturing plant in Ellabell, Ga., Friday, May 20, 2022. Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with the automaker to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah, Ga. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, July 19, 2022, including an economic incentives package. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP, File) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia Gov. Bran Kemp, left, and Jaehoon "Jay" Chang, Hyundai Motor Company president and CEO, shake hands after signing an agreement to finalize a deal for Hyundai Motor Group to build a manufacturing plant in Ellabell, Ga., Friday, May 20, 2022. Georgia officials are close to finalizing a deal with the automaker to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah, Ga. An economic development agency representing four Savannah-area counties approved its portions of the agreement Tuesday, July 19, 2022, including an economic incentives package. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP, File) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart