Husband of detained Nazanin glum after UK-Iran meeting

“I think there’s a basic medical limit on how long you do a hunger strike for," Ratcliffe said. “I made a promise to Nazanin, I made a promise to my family, mum in particular, and to the family doctors, that I won’t take it too far.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.

In May, she was sentenced to an additional year in prison on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for having participated in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 — a decision upheld this month by an appeals court. The verdict includes a one-year travel ban, meaning she wouldn’t be able to leave Iran until 2023.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, and was arrested as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family. Rights groups accuse Iran of holding dual-nationals as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies.

Ratcliffe said his wife is being used as “leverage” by Tehran, specifically with regard to the U.K.'s failure to pay an outstanding 400 million-pound ($540 million) debt to Iran.

“We asked about the debt and they wouldn’t talk about it, I mean really clammed up," he said.

Ratcliffe said Cleverly wanted to emphasize that the meeting with the Iranian delegation had been “cordial."

“But you know we’re still stuck in the same status quo," he said. “I don’t feel they’ve given a clear enough message to Iran that hostage-taking is wrong. I don’t think there are any consequences to Iran at present for its continuing taking hostages of British citizens and using them."

Caption Richard Ratcliffe, husband of detained charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, talks to the media following a meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Ratcliffe began a hunger strike 19 days ago after a court decided his wife has to spend another year in an Iranian prison, where she has been detained since 2016. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Credit: David Cliff Credit: David Cliff

