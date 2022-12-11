Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

The Eagles, who have the league's second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.

The Giants' third possession had a comical conclusion. Jamie Gillen lost the ball as he went to punt. The ball bounced and he kicked it 15 yards to the Eagles 42. It was an illegal kick and the Giants were penalized 10 yards with a loss of down. Hurts hit a wide-open Brown for a 21-0 lead on the next play.

Hurts, Sanders and Brown each have scored 10 touchdowns for the Eagles, who have scored at least 30 points in each of the last three weeks.

INJURIES

Eagles: The win was costly. S Reed Blankenship (knee), backup LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) all left the game. T Lane Johnson left late with an abdominal injury.

Giants: Top DL Leonard Williams missed the game with a neck injury. He was doubtful coming in. TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) and LB Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) left the game.

UP NEXT

Eagles: At Chicago next Sunday.

Giants: At Washington next Sunday night.

