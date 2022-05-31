Hurricanes lose goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 vs. Rangers

Jarvis was knocked from the game on a jarring high hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba with about 12 1/2 minutes left in the first period. The hit sent Jarvis sprawling to the ice. Jarvis could only crawl back to the bench. The Hurricanes took a penalty for too many men on the ice while trying to sub for Jarvis. New York capitalized on the power play by scoring its second goal.
Jarvis was so wobbly once making it to the bench that he needed assistance from multiple teammates to get directed into the locker room tunnel.
The team soon ruled him out for the game due to what was described as an upper-body injury.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76), center Martin Necas (88) and right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) tend to injured goaltender Antti Raanta (32) after he was injured during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Raanta was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76), center Martin Necas (88) and right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) tend to injured goaltender Antti Raanta (32) after he was injured during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 30, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Raanta was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) is helped from the ice by Nino Niederreiter (21) and Vincent Trocheck (16) with Jordan Staal (11) and Martin Necas (88) nearby during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) is helped from the ice by Nino Niederreiter (21) and Vincent Trocheck (16) with Jordan Staal (11) and Martin Necas (88) nearby during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) checks on goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) checks on goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) goes down on the ice with a lower body injury during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) goes down on the ice with a lower body injury during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) reacts following a goal by New York Rangers' Adam Fox during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) reacts following a goal by New York Rangers' Adam Fox during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) in front of Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) with Hurricanes Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) battles for the puck with Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) in front of Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) with Hurricanes Brett Pesce (22) nearby during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
