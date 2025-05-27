Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

No sweep this time, however. Carolina still trails the series 3-1, but that looks a whole lot better than 3-0 does. The Hurricanes kept the Panthers’ offense completely bottled up for much of the game, limiting the reigning Stanley Cup champions to 12 shots through two periods.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida, which played without the injured Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and A.J. Greer.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. If Game 6 is needed, it’ll be back in Sunrise on Friday.

Stankoven gave Carolina its first lead of the series midway through the second period when he took a cross-ice diagonal pass from Alexander Nikishin at the blue line and skated in alone on Bobrovsky. He beat the Florida goalie over the right shoulder for the 1-0 lead, ending a drought that — depending on perspective — had lasted for either six games or two years.

It was Carolina’s first lead in the East finals since the second period of Game 2 of the 2023 matchup against Florida. A total of 364 minutes, 53 seconds — the equivalent of more than six regulation games — had elapsed in East finals games for the Hurricanes since their last lead.

And the win was Carolina's first in an East finals game since beating Buffalo in Game 7 in 2006, which came on the Hurricanes' way to the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes switched starting goalies again for Game 4, going back to Andersen. He started Games 1 and 2, then watched Game 3 when Carolina went with Pyotr Kochetkov.

