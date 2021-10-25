springfield-news-sun logo
Hurricane Rick weakens to tropical depression over Mexico

A car is stuck in a flooded street due to Hurricane Rick in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Caption
Credit: Armando Solis

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
A compact Hurricane Rick has roared ashore along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A compact Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall as a Category 2 storm about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east of the port of Lazaro Cardenas around 5 a.m. Later Monday, Rick weakened to a tropical depression and was 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Lazaro Cardenas, moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters said heavy rains meant the threat of flooding continued. The storm's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 35 mph (55 kph). The center warned that Rick could produce flash floods and mudslides in the mountainous terrain on the coast.

“During its passage over land, it will cause intense to torrential rains and possible mudslides and flooding, as well as rising levels in streams and rivers, in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco,” Mexico’s National Water Commission said in a statement.

Authorities in Lazaro Cardenas had opened six emergency shelters for people who might want to leave low-lying areas. Zihuatanejo opened a shelter at the municipal auditorium.

The state of Guerrero, where Zihuatanejo and Acapulco are located, said rains and wind knocked over some trees and damaged a road before the storm made landfall.

A fallen structure blocks a street after the passing of Hurricane Rick in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Caption
Credit: Armando Solis

A man cuts a tree damaged by the passing of Hurricane Rick in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Caption
Credit: Armando Solis

A youth cycles through a street flooded by Hurricane Rick in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Caption
Credit: Armando Solis

Fishermen try to pull in a boat that was flooded by Hurricane Rick in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Hurricane Rick roared ashore along Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Monday with winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)
Caption
Credit: Armando Solis

