Hurricane Rick strengthens a bit near Mexico's Pacific coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 90 miles per hour (150 kph) and was expected to hit somewhere in the area from the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas to the resort of Zihuatanejo. Forecasters said the storm's winds and rain could also affect the larger resort of Acapulco to the east.

The hurricane was centered about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo late Sunday and was moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).