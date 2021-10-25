Hurricane Rick hits Mexico's southern Pacific coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall as a Category 2 storm about 15 miles (25 kms) east of the port of Lazaro Cardenas around 5 a.m. local time. Later Monday morning, Rick was 40 miles (65 km) north of Lazaro Cardenas, moving north at 9 mph (15 kmh).

Forecasters said the storm was relatively compact, with hurricane force winds extending out only 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the eye, but they said its winds and rain could still cause problems in around the larger resort of Acapulco to the east. The storm's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 80 mph (130 kmh).