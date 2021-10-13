springfield-news-sun logo
Pamela moves inland after hitting Mexico's Pacific coast

People surf at Pinitos beach prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
People surf at Pinitos beach prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Nation & World
Pamela is moving inland over Mexico's northwest region after slamming into the coast just north of Mazatlan at hurricane strength

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pamela moved inland over Mexico’s northwest region Wednesday after slamming into the coast just north of Mazatlan earlier in the day at hurricane strength.

Pamela made landfall 40 miles (65 kms) north of the port city of Mazatlan, which also serves as a resort for Mexican tourists.

Civil defense officials in the northern state of Sinaloa said Pamela's wind and rains did little damage in the city.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 65 mph (100 kph) as it moved inland. The storm was moving north-northeast at 23 mph (37 kph) and remnants could approach Texas by late Wednesday or Thursday.

The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

Pamela was forecast to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression or remnants by late Wednesday or Thursday. The center said remnants of the storm could carry heavy rain to central Texas and southeast Oklahoma.

A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A man surfs on the Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A man surfs on the Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)
A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

