Hurricane Norma has weakened slightly but remains a major storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Norma had 115 mph (185 kph) maximum sustained winds and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 3 storm was moving north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Hotels in Los Cabos, which are largely frequented by foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full and there has been no major move by visitors to leave, Baja California Sur state tourism secretary Maribel Collins said.

The government posted 500 Marines to the resort to help with storm preparations, and municipal officials said that as many as 39 emergency shelters could be opened if needed.

Norma was expected to starting hitting Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo by Saturday, and the local port was closed to navigation as a precaution.

A hurricane warning was issued for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, but even a minor deviation from the forecast track would take a weakened Norma toward the mainland of Mexico’s western Pacific coast.

The Pacific coast port of Manzanillo was also closed to small craft as a precaution, and the government of Baja California Sur state canceled some classes.

Norma was expected to continue weakening Friday as it neared land.

Hurricane specialist John Cangialosi, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said the storm was expected to continue moving north into Saturday, but then slow to a crawl “and should be just kind of hanging out near the southern portion of the Baja California Peninsula.”

The concerns, especially if the storm slowed rather than passing quickly, were significant winds and heavy rain, he said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Tammy was 180 miles (290 kilometers) east-southeast of the Caribbean island of Martinique and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). Tammy had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). A hurricane watch was in effect for Guadeloupe where the storm is expected around Saturday. Both Martinique and Guadeloupe are French overseas departments.

Tammy was forecast to strengthen gradually as it moved toward the Leeward Islands this weekend and could reach hurricane strength by Saturday as it passes Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda.

Hurricane watches were also in effect for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

