Nora down to tropical storm while causing flooding in Mexico

At least two people were injured and six fishermen were reported missing at sea. Rescue teams were searching for the fishermen, who had left port in Guerrero state Wednesday, said Adm. Julio César Pescina of the Mexican navy.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward hugging the shoreline. The state government in Jalisco said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.