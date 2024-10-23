Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean

Waves generated by Kristy will affect portions of the west coast of the Baja California peninsula late this week, the center said, and those are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico's southern Pacific coast before strengthening Tuesday into a hurricane. Steady to rapid strengthening was expected Wednesday and Thursday, before it starts to gradually weaken beginning on Friday, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to continue moving over open waters. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

“This one is moving due westward at a quick forward speed well out to sea, so no concerns for land,” said Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Oscar disintegrated into tropical remnants Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The island is recovering from flooding and power outages.

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.