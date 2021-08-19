Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico's Tulum temples

Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum.

One lane of the highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum was blocked by a fallen road sign. A gas station was destroyed when a large pavilion blew down, smashing two cars.

The state had opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm's arrival. Grace missed the popular cruise ship destination Cozumel and came ashore south of Playa del Carmen, where the downtown, usually thumping with music and clubgoers, was eerily desolate Wednesday night. Authorities had ordered all businesses closed and people inside by 8 p.m.

One exception was Axel Felix, a 37-year-old pizza deliveryman making his last drop-off of the night in a rain slicker. “Now I'm going home and I'm not going out until tomorrow,” Felix said. “You've got to be careful and stay at home.”

Another was Juan González, a 25-year-old student walking his dog. “At home we will be calm with food, waiting to see what happens and with the windows protected,” he said.

With little to stand in its way on the peninsula, Grace was expected to weaken slightly then regain hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in Mexico later this week.

On Tulum's main drag, tourists in plastic ponchos splashed through puddles as the wind picked up. On the beach side, the surf grew and beachgoers took shelter from the blowing sand. Armed soldiers and sailors patrolled Tulum’s streets in trucks, and businesses taped and boarded up windows as lines formed at grocery stores with families stocking up on essentials.

“We’re taking precautions, buying milk, sugar, water and cookies because we don’t know how long we’ll be shut in,” said 21-year-old homemaker Adamaris García, standing in a line of dozens of people at a small store.

Meanwhile, some tourists fretted over a lost day at the beach while others prepared for their first hurricane experience.

Johanna Geys, of Munich, Germany, was having a beer in Tulum Wednesday afternoon. It was her first time in Mexico and Grace would be her first hurricane.

"We don’t know how it is (in hurricanes), ” said Geys, a 28-year-old waitress. People have been telling her it won't be bad.

Leaving a store with some supplies, 25-year-old California law student Sarah Lynch said she wasn't too worried.

“We have extra water. We prepared for the hurricane and we’re just going to roll with the storm and see what happens,” Lynch said. “It’s a little scary because it’s unknown, but besides that we’re okay. We made it through COVID.”

State authorities said that as of last week, the region was hosting about 130,000 tourists and hotels were more than half full despite the pandemic.

AP journalist Dan Christian Rojas in Cancun contributed to this report.

Caption Tourists enjoy the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Tourists sunbathe on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit the gems of Mexico's tourism industry like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Tourists enjoy the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Workers board over store front window before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Tulum, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption A tourist buys emergency supplies before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Tulum, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Caption Soldiers guard the streets of Tulum before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte