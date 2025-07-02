Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie continued to weaken as a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.
The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.
While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.
