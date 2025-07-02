Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 off Mexico's Pacific coast

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

