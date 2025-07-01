Breaking: Springfield man indicted on attempted murder following last month’s shooting near Wittenberg

Hurricane Flossie could become a major hurricane off the Pacific coast of Mexico

Hurricane Flossie has strengthened to a Category 2 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a major hurricane before weakening later this week
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 39 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened to a Category 2 cyclone on Tuesday off the Pacific coast of Mexico and could become a major hurricane before weakening later this week, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said Flossie had maximum sustained winds at 110 mph (175 kph) and that rain was falling over parts of coastal Mexico. The hurricane was centered 180 miles (290 kilometers) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. On Tuesday afternoon, it was on the brink of becoming a Category 3 hurricane.

The hurricane was forecast to continue strengthening and could be a major hurricane as soon as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Flossie was moving to the northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and was expected to generally continue that motion over the next few days. The system should move away from southwestern Mexico by Tuesday night, forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) were possible in some areas, the hurricane center said.

Forecasters expect Flossie to weaken starting late Wednesday.

