Hurricane Beryl's remnants churn toward the Northeast with heavy rain and damaging tornado

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned at least one tornado and are threatening flooding as the system churns toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power
Nation & World
By RICK CALLAHAN – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned at least one tornado and threatened flooding Wednesday as the system churned toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.

Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph), the National Weather Service reported.

A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm dumped 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain in northern Indiana, saturating the ground and putting trees at risk of toppling in strong winds forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of northern New York and New England could see heavy rain Wednesday, said Bob Oravec, a weather service forecaster. After Thursday, only a few showers can be expected across New England, he said.

A tornado touched down Tuesday in Posey County in southwestern Indiana, officials said. The storm collapsed much of a warehouse and ripped off roofs, derailed train cars and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

Jerrod Prather, a supervisor for Nutrien Ag Solutions, told the Evansville Courier & Press that he watched the tornado on a security camera.

“I saw it come down and kind of lift back up, and then come down again,” he said.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. Nearly 1.7 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity Wednesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.

