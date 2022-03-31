Hurkacz wears down Medvedev in Miami, denies him No. 1 rank

Instead, the Russian will stay No. 2 in the world and find out who wins the Miami title on Sunday like everyone else. Hurkacz, who is from Poland, will next meet either No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the semifinals. Kecmanovic and Alcaraz play in the last quarterfinal later Thursday.

The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway against unseeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Hurkacz has played Medvedev four times, and Medvedev has been ranked No. 2 in the world in each of those meetings — which they’ve now split. Hurkacz improved to 14-5 this year, and his record in Miami is 12-1 all-time.

“Coming here is so much fun,” Hurkacz said.

The women's semifinals were also Thursday, with unseeded Naomi Osaka facing No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic and No. 16 Jessica Pegula taking on No. 2 Iga Swiatek — who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty as No. 1 in the world on Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption A fan cheers on Daniil Medvedev of Russia, during his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption A fan cheers on Daniil Medvedev of Russia, during his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell