Hunter Dickinson announces his return to KU; UCLA signs Tyler Bilodeau from portal

Dickinson was a first-team All-Big 12 pick and conference newcomer of the year after averaging 17.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his first season with the Jayhawks after transferring from Michigan.

"Yeah you're right coach. I guess it's time to tell everyone I'm coming back! Rock Chalk!" Dickinson wrote on social media.

Griffen started 33 of 37 games and averaged 11.2 points per game for Alabama. He should help a KU offense that ranked 11th in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting.

“Rylan’s won everywhere he’s been,” Self said. “He’s a solid shooter, making 39% from 3-point range on last season’s Final Four team at Alabama. He’s also a solid defender, often guarding the best perimeter player on the opposing team. Rylan fits our system well.”

Griffen scored a career-high 21 points twice last season, against Missouri and at Kentucky. He had 19 games of 10 or more points and had 10 games where he made at least three 3s.

The Jayhawks also have signed AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Riley Kugel (Florida) and Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State).

“We’ve had a lot of good things happen since the end of the season and Hunter coming back has definitely added to that," Self said. "Hunter made a huge impact on our team last year. He played and fought through injuries and was still one of the most consistent players in the Big 12 and nationally. Not only is Hunter a terrific player, he’s a great leader and teammate. We expect him to contend for first-team All-American next season.”

Meanwhile, UCLA is adding forward Tyler Bilodeau from Oregon State.

Bilodeau averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 64 games over his first two seasons with the Beavers. He shot 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.

“Tyler has become a very versatile threat on offense, with the ability to score in the post and from behind the 3-point line,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “He has improved and grown his game with hard work and maturity.”

Bilodeau joins transfers Skyy Clark (Louisville), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Kobe Johnson (USC) in Westwood.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP