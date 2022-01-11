Hungary sets election for April 3 in big challenge to Orban

Those parties, which previously competed against one another, have banded together as a single united bloc, arguing it's the only way to contend with an uneven playing field created by Orban's changes to election laws, seizure of large swaths of the media and superior financial resources.

Hungary's government under Orban has also come under fire from many liberals and moderate conservatives in the European Union who argue the leader has overseen the dismantling of democratic institutions, exerted undue control over the judiciary and facilitated widespread corruption.

But as the election approaches, Orban and Fidesz have portrayed their political opponents as both right- and left-wing extremists serving foreign interests, and offered major benefits to many Hungarians in the form of tax cuts, subsidies for families with children and an extra month of pension payments to retirees.

Following the announcement of the election date, Orban wrote on his Facebook page, “We will be there!"