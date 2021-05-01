Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU, but a devastating pandemic surge this spring also gave Hungary the world's highest overall COVID-19 mortality rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. It has seen over 27,500 deaths in the pandemic.

The whole issue of immunity cards or so-called COVID-19 passports is fraught, with critics saying they discriminate against people in poorer nations who do not have access to vaccines. Hungary has also been countering possible EU efforts to issue such documents only to those who have gotten vaccines approved by the EU's regulatory agency, not Chinese or Russian vaccine jabs.

A soccer match in Budapest on Saturday is expected to admit fans holding immunity cards. A competing club issued a statement saying masks would not be required in the stadium but urged fans to wear them anyway.

On Thursday, Hungary’s foreign affairs minister, Peter Szijjarto, announced that travel between Hungary, Serbia and Montenegro would be permitted without quarantines or testing requirements for immunity card holders from those countries. Negotiations for similar agreements are underway with Greece and Israel, he said.

