Hungarian official: Government bought, used Pegasus spyware

Kosa, a vice-president of Hungary's governing Fidesz party, insisted that Hungary's security services and Interior Ministry had acted legally in every case of surveillance, receiving permission either from courts or the Ministry of Justice.

But opposition lawmakers have demanded an inquiry into the government's use of Pegasus, and complained that the findings of two special committee sessions examining the case — including Thursday's meeting of the Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement — had been classified by the governing party until 2050.

The alleged use of the malware against critical journalists in Hungary comes amid enduring condemnation of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban from the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

Orban's critics say he has systematically wrested Hungary's media into government control, and brought the country under increasingly autocratic rule.

In October, a spokeswoman for an EU fact-finding delegation to Hungary told journalists that the government's refusal to confirm or deny whether it was responsible for the spying was "of great concern for the European Parliament," but that there was "a clear sign that it was done by the government itself."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would place new export limits on Israel's NSO Group, the maker of Pegasus, saying its tools have been used to "conduct transnational repression."

But Kosa told journalists on Thursday that he saw no reason to object to the government's use of Pegasus. According to Hungarian state news agency MTI, he argued that “tech giants conduct much wider surveillance” on their users than the Hungarian government had.