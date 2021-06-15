Hundreds protest Manchin's opposition to voting law overhaul

An email to Manchin's office about the protest was not immediately returned.

The protest was spurred by Manchin's decision to oppose a landmark reform of U.S. election law, a proposal known as For the People Act. Manchin said last week passing reform on a party-line vote risked further stoking partisan divides.

As a key senator in a divided chamber, Manchin has frustrated progressive Democrats with his reluctance to support several key agenda items.

Many people from neighboring states, including Kentucky and Maryland, drove and rode on buses to make it to the protest. They held signs and charged Manchin with enabling voter suppression.

He supports a narrower piece of legislation known as HR4 that updates the Voting Rights Act to reinstate a requirement that new voting laws and legislative districts in certain states be subject to federal approval.

Crucially, Manchin opposes eliminating the 60-vote requirement to break a filibuster in the Senate, a step that would allow Democrats to pass top agenda items without Republican votes. That has turned the West Virginia Democrat into a kingmaker in the evenly divided chamber.

“With our senator pretty much controlling this thing, we want to be here to say we're not on the same page,” said Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston resident who joined the march.

Demonstrators outraged with Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law, march, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil) Credit: Cuneyt Dil Credit: Cuneyt Dil

A man signs a poster-size protest letter on the front door of the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. Demonstrators outraged with Manchin's opposition to a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law marched through Charleston on Monday evening. (AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil) Credit: Cuneyt Dil Credit: Cuneyt Dil