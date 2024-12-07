Storm Darragh batters UK and Ireland, leaving 1 dead and hundreds of thousands without power

A man died and hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland have been left without power as high winds and heavy rain battered the region
Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A man died and hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland were left without power Saturday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region.

Gusts of up to 93 miles per hour were recorded as officials sent a rare emergency alert by phone to about 3 million households in Wales and southwest England early Saturday.

The official alert, which came with a loud siren-like sound, warned people to stay indoors and was sent to every compatible mobile phone in the areas impacted by Storm Darragh.

In northwest England, a man in his 40s died when a tree fell onto his van while he was driving on a highway near Preston, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Manchester.

On Friday the U.K.'s weather forecasters, the Met Office, issued a red weather warning — the most serious type. Thousands of homes, many in Northern Ireland, Wales and western England, were left without power overnight.

Major highways and bridges across the country were closed because of strong winds, and multiple train services were suspended.

In Ireland, almost 400,000 homes, farms or businesses were without power as a result of the storm. Some flights at Dublin Airport were cancelled.

Waves crash during storm Darragh over the seafront in Porthcawl in Wales, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car is seen underneath a fallen tree in Liverpool, England, during storm Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Part of a fallen tree which has hit a car is seen in Greenbank Road in Liverpool, England, during storn Darragh, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk in the strong wind due to storm Darragh near the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
South Korea's president avoids an impeachment attempt over short-lived...
2
The DNC chair candidates discuss Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and winning...
3
Syrian opposition activists say insurgents have reached the suburbs of...
4
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him...
5
An explosion destroys an apartment block in a Dutch city, killing at...