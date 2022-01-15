Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

“They have looted everything,” he said. “It is going to be very hard for this government to improve things.”

Nicaraguan marcher Ubaldo López expressed hope that local officials would not try to hinder this group, as they have many in the past.

“We know this is a very hard road and we ask God and the Honduran government to please accompany use to the border with Guatemala and not put more roadblocks," he said.

He said he hoped that Guatemala and Mexico also would allow the group to pass and that the U.S. government “will open the doors to us" — despite repeated recent examples of regional governments, often under U.S. pressure, trying to halt such caravans.

Large numers of migrants, many from Central America and Haiti, have reached the U.S. border over the past year, creating a headache for the administration of President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Border Patrol has said it had more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the Mexican border between September 2020 and the same month in 2021 — more than four times the total of the previous fiscal year.

Biden has backed proposals for $7 billion in aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in hopes improved economic conditions will slow migration.

Members of a migrant caravan hold a Honduran national flag as they begin their journey in the hopes of reaching the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)