BreakingNews
Developer offers changes for Springfield housing plan
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russia camps

Nation & World
By LORI HINNANT, EVGENIY MALOLETKA and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press
3 minutes ago
Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what was supposed to be holiday

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine are stranded in Russian summer camps, on the wrong side of a front line that shifted after they were bused away for what their parents hoped would be a holiday from the war.

Parents in the occupied towns of eastern Ukraine who sent their children to the camps are now desperately trying to get them back.

Fifty-two children from Izium and around 250 more from other towns in the Kharkiv region, all between the ages of 9 and 16, are now scattered in camps, according to a Ukrainian intelligence official and a mother who hitchhiked into Russia to retrieve her daughter.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russian troops into retreat in the Kharkiv region in early September. Now the children are stranded almost 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from home.

In Other News
1
Biden's Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
2
North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea
3
Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring
4
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
5
Treasury moves forward with database on corporate ownership
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top