Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

People were lying on the floor or sleeping on chairs, HRT said. A group of soccer fans who were traveling from the capital Zagreb to the coastal town of Split were among those stuck on the way.

“There is no use in getting irritated,” Melita Ancic, a bus passenger, told HRT. “These are extraordinary circumstances. We just need to be patient.”

Marijan Grubisic was traveling from Germany to Bosnia when he got stranded. He told HRT that “we didn't expect something like this.”

“It's been tough, lots of snow, very hard, very cold,” he said.

While the situation was most dramatic in Croatia, problems were also reported in western Serbia and elevated regions of Bosnia.

Serbia's state railway company said that trains to Montenegro weren't running, mostly because of fallen trees and problems in power supplies in the region near the border between the two countries.

The towns of Prijepolje and Bajina Basta were without electricity overnight Sunday to Monday, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Bosnian authorities said Monday that heavy snow and wind have slowed down traffic throughout the country, especially over the mountains. Landslides and fallen trees are causing further problems, traffic authorities said, urging caution.

