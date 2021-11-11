Human rights group questions fair elections in Libya

The oil-rich country was for years split between rival governments, one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is backed by different foreign powers and militias. The interim government now in charge was appointed in February after months of U.N.-backed negotiations to lead the country through elections.

HRW called on Libyan interim authorities to revoke all restrictive laws ahead of the elections and to show “a clear commitment” to holding accountable local and foreign fighters who committed crimes during the Libyan civil conflict.

“The upcoming elections are a chance for a much needed reset in Libya and international leaders should take the opportunity to ensure that when Libyans go to vote, they have the best chance to elect their new president and parliament in a free and fair way,” read the statement.