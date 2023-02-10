Hugh Hudson, 'Chariots of Fire' director, dead at 86

With its inspirational plot and sentimental theme music by the Greek composer Vangelis, “Chariots of Fire" was a solid commercial success and won four Academy Awards, including best picture and score. Hudson, a nominee for director, later helped produce a stage adaptation of “Chariots" that was timed for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

He had mixed success with future movie projects. “Greystroke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," a 1984 movie featuring Ralph Richardson in his final movie role, was a box office success that received three Oscar nominations. But two years later, he was a nominee for a Golden Raspberry for directing the critical and commercial flop “Revolution.” His other credits included “My Life So Far,” “Lost Angels” and “Altamira." He also co-wrote “Tiger's Nest,” a 2022 release.