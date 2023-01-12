Huge rare earth elements deposit in Arctic Sweden

The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, more than 960 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.

“This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and it could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition,” said LKAB CEO Jan Moström. “Without mines, there can be no electric vehicles.”