X

Huge fire destroys New Jersey church, draws 150 firefighters

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
Fire has destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Fire destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze.

Video showed the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township engulfed in flames Monday night.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which started at about 6 p.m. Monday. The cause wasn't immediately known.

"It's a devastating loss," Russell Hodgins, a senior pastor, told Philadelphia's KYW-TV. He said his grandparents helped build it.

“The church is not brick and mortar, the church is really the body of believers,” Hodgins told the station. “God will help us through this, and I believe the church will be stronger than ever.”

The center describes itself on its website as a multipurpose, 120,000-square-foot facility with a preschool, basketball courts, and a fitness center. The school and recreation building survived the fire, according to news reports.

In Other News
1
Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets
2
Spain's government faces no-confidence vote brought by Vox
3
Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP
4
Garbage: In Paris streets, heaps of it become protest symbol
5
'John Wick' stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top