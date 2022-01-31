HUD prioritizes environment, economic equity in bloc grants

Fudge said at the time that the disbursal of the funds would reflect President Joe Biden's emphasis on “addressing climate justice in hard-hit communities,” and "building long-term and inclusive resilience to the impacts of climate change, particularly for underserved and marginalized communities.”
HUD spokesman Michael Burns said the agency is defining underserved communities as areas that “were economically distressed before the disaster” and populations that “have been systematically denied a full opportunity to participate in aspects of economic, social, and civic life.”
All new construction funded by the grants will need to be built to green standards that emphasis energy efficiency and resilience against similar disasters down the line.
FILE - A firefighter works to keep flames from a structure while battling the Bond Fire burning in Orange County, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has laid out new guidelines for the disbursal of $2 billion in disaster-relief bloc grants, with an emphasis on climate-change mitigation and equity for underserved communities. The new guidelines spell out priorities for the use of the funds by state and local agencies that receive the Community Development Block Grants. The funds were allocated last year to aid in relief efforts for disasters that took place in 2020 in 10 states and territories. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee at the Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has laid out new guidelines for the disbursal of $2 billion in disaster-relief bloc grants, with an emphasis on climate-change mitigation and equity for underserved communities. The new guidelines spell out priorities for the use of the funds by state and local agencies that receive the Community Development Block Grants. The funds were allocated last year to aid in relief efforts for disasters that took place in 2020 in 10 states and territories. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - A house is under water near the Sanford Dam, May 20, 2020. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has laid out new guidelines for the disbursal of $2 billion in disaster-relief bloc grants, with an emphasis on climate-change mitigation and equity for underserved communities. The new guidelines spell out priorities for the use of the funds by state and local agencies that receive the Community Development Block Grants. The funds were allocated last year to aid in relief efforts for disasters that took place in 2020 in 10 states and territories. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP, File)
