BreakingNews
Ohio Edison: Power should be restored to 1,300K Clark County customers within couple days

How 'uncommitted' won two delegates in Michigan's Democratic primary

Dissatisfied Democratic primary voters in Michigan have cast enough protest votes to deny President Joe Biden two of the state’s 117 delegates
Nation & World
By ROBERT YOON and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dissatisfied Democratic primary voters in Michigan have cast enough protest votes to deny President Joe Biden two of the state's 117 delegates.

Michigan gives presidential primary voters an option to vote for "uncommitted," which is listed in the last slot on the ballot.

Under Democratic National Committee delegate selection rules, any candidate — as well as “uncommitted” — is eligible to win delegates if they receive at least 15% of the statewide vote or 15% of the vote in any congressional district. "Uncommitted” received about 17% of the vote in both the 6th and 12th congressional districts, which earned it one of the eight delegates available in the 6th District and one of the seven available in the 12th.

Michigan’s 13 congressional districts each have a varying number of delegates at stake, depending on the district’s history of support for Democratic candidates at the ballot box. A total of 77 delegates were at stake across the state.

The 12th district is represented by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress and one of the most prominent supporters of a campaign encouraging Democrats to vote for the uncommitted option as a way to register discontent over Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.

Unlike most delegates awarded to candidates in primaries and caucuses, “uncommitted” delegates are not obligated to vote for any particular candidate at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Chicago. The individuals selected to fill delegate slots will be selected at party meetings later this spring, which means an “uncommitted” delegate slot may be filled by a Biden supporter who ultimately cast a vote for him a the convention.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Social media influencer says Dolphins' Tyreek Hill broke her leg during...
2
South Carolina's push to be next-to-last state with hate crimes law...
3
Wildfire grows into 2nd-largest in Texas history as flames menace...
4
Block or charge? New rule for once-contentious call leading to a more...
5
Shane Pinto has sparked the Ottawa Senators since returning from his...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top