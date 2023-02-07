How to watch President Biden's State of the Union address

The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.

A key difference between this year's speech and last year's is that Biden now faces a divided Congress for the final two years of his term. Republicans took back control of the House from Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, while Democrats continue to hold the Senate.