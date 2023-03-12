How to watch (and stream) the 2023 Oscars

I DON'T LIVE IN THE U.S. HOW CAN I WATCH THE OSCARS? Trying to watch the show outside the United States? The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has a handy guide about which channels in more than 200 countries will broadcast the show.

WHAT ABOUT THE RED CARPET? There's much more of the Oscar experience that can be watched and streamed. The Oscars red carpet, a major fashion event in its own right, starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The Oscars' official pre-show begins at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube. The Associated Press will livestream the first 90 minutes of arrivals on YouTube as well. The venerable fashion breakdowns by E! will start at 6 p.m. Eastern, and ABC will have its own coverage on air and on ABC News Live.