`How lucky': Fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf

Then, a relative a forwarded the Coast Guard a text message that the relative had received from one of the men. It was a screenshot of a Google map showing their approximate location in the water.

“He told me he had 2% battery and he fired off that text message,” Keefe said of the fisherman who sent the message.

When rescuers spotted the men Sunday afternoon off the coast of Empire, Louisiana, they saw two of them fighting off sharks circling in the water. All three were pulled from the water, with the two injured men taken by helicopter to a New Orleans hospital in stable condition.

“They had multiple lacerations on their hands, almost down to the bone,” Lt. Katy Caraway, a Coast Guard co-pilot, told “Today.” She added: "We actually were able to recover one of the life jackets that had been eaten through by a shark.”

The Coast Guard did not release the names of the fishermen. Keefe said had the three men not been wearing life jackets, they might not have survived.