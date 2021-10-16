Houston's McCullers looking for ways to help despite injury

He was feeling better Saturday, but still isn’t able to throw. His availability for the World Series should the Astros is unclear.

“We’re just going to have to see how I progress, see how I’m feeling over the next couple of days,” he said. “We’re fighting against time a little bit. I’ve got to be able to throw before I just pitch in a game. So today is a better day than yesterday was, and so hopefully those days keep adding up, and we can see where I’m at.”

The 28-year-old McCullers signed an $85 million, five-year contract extension in March, and then had the best season of his career.

He set career highs with 13 wins, a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts to lead the rotation with Justin Verlander out all season after Tommy John surgery.

McCullers was placed on Houston’s ALCS taxi squad so he can be in the dugout with the team and travel to Boston. Despite his efforts to help out in other ways, he’s struggling with the fact that he won’t be on the mound as the Astros try to reach their second World Series in three seasons.

“I want to be out there,” he said. “I feel like in a way I’ve kind of let the guys down. I know I can’t do anything about it, but it feels that way to me.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts to a Chicago White Sox's Cesar Hernandez walk in the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. speaks during a news conference before Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip